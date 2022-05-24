Rob Reiner Responds To Being Banned From Russia By Vladimir Putin

EXCLUSIVE: Rob Reiner has offered a satirical response to being banned from Russia by Putin.

The veteran filmmaker, who was a surprise inclusion on a list published by Russia over the weekend, quipped to us: “No comment. Except to say that I’m heartbroken and will have to live with the disappointment.”

The Princess Bride and This Is Spinal Tap filmmaker was among 960 Americans to have been “permanently banned” from entering Russia. The Hollywood legend directed a 2017 video about the Kremlin meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

As we reported yesterday, the list includes such seeming no-brainers as Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton, but there’s no shortage of eyebrow-raising names as well.

Also persona non grata are Morgan Freeman — who narrated the aforementioned 2017 video — along with Mark Zuckerberg and John McCain, who is one of three deceased senators to make the list.

All are accused of spreading “Russophobia,” per a release that pulled the welcome mat. Notably absent from the ban is Donald Trump.