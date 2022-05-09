Pulitzer Prizes Announced: Special Citation Goes To Journalists Of Ukraine; Washington Post Wins For January 6 Attack Coverage

Journalists from Ukraine were recognized with a 2022 Pulitzer Prize special citation, while jurors of journalism’s top honors also recognized coverage of the January 6th attacks on the Capitol, the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Surfside condominium collapse in Florida.

The Washington Post won a public service award for The Attack, its in-depth look at the siege of the Capitol, which the jurors said was “a thorough and unflinching understanding of one of the nation’s darkest days.”

The New York Times won three prizes in national reporting, international reporting and criticism. Marcus Yam, photographer at the Los Angeles Times, won for breaking news photography of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. There were actually two winners in the breaking news photography category, as photographers from Getty Images also won for their photos of the attack on the Capitol.

The Miami Herald was recognized in the breaking news reporting category for coverage of the Champlain Towers South building collapse, as jurors said that the stories merged “clear and compassionate writing with comprehensive news and accountability reporting.” The Tampa Bay Times won for investigative reporting on the toxic hazards in a battery recycling plant.

Jennifer Senior of The Atlantic won for feature writing for her cover story on a family’s grappling with loss in the 20 years since 9/11.

Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui was posthumously awarded a Pulitzer along with Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo, and Amit Dave for their images of Covid’s toll on India. Siddiqui was killed last year while covering a clash between Afghan special forces and Taliban insurgents.

The complete journalism winners below:

Public service: The Washington Post

Breaking news reporting: Staff of the Miami Herald

Investigative reporting: Corey G. Johnson, Rebecca Woolington and Eli Murray of the Tampa Bay Times

Explanatory reporting: Staff of Quanta Magazine, notably Natalie Wolchover

Local reporting: Madison Hopkins of the Better Government Association and Cecila Reyes of the Chicago Tribune

National reporting: Staff of The New York Times

International reporting: Staff of The New York Times

Feature writing: Jennifer Senior of The Atlantic

Commentary: Melinda Henneberger of The Kansas City Star

Criticism: Salamishah Tillet, contributing critic at large, The New York Times

Editorial writing: Lisa Falkenberg, Michael Lindenberger, Joe Holley and Luis Carrasco, the Houston Chronicle

Illustrated reporting and commentary: Fahmida Azim, Anthony Del Col, Josh Adams and Walt Hickey, Insider

Breaking news photography: Marcus Yam, the Los Angeles Times; Win McNamee, Drew Angerer, Spencer Platt, Samuel Corum, Jon Cherry, Getty Images

Feature photography: Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo, Amit Dave and Danish Siddiqui, Reuters

Audio reporting: Staffs of Futuro Media and PRX