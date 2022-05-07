‘Promised Land’ Canceled By ABC After One Season

Freshman drama Promised Land will not return for a second season. ABC has canceled the Latinx family drama after a short one-season run.

The news is not surprising. Promised Land, which premiered in January, ranked as ABC’s least watched and lowest-rated scripted series this season and was pulled from the schedule by the network after five episodes, with the remainder of its 10-episode first season released exclusively on Hulu. Promised Land‘s premiere earned a 0.2 demo rating and 1.86 million viewers in Live+Same Day, and the series never found wide audience despite scoring with critics (100% on Rotten Tomatoes).

Promised Land chronicled a Latinx family’s quest for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley. It starred John Ortiz as Joe Sandoval, Cecilia Suárez as Lettie Sandoval, Augusto Aguilera as Mateo Sandoval, Christina Ochoa as Veronica Sandoval, Mariel Molino as Carmen Sandoval, Tonatiuh as Antonio Sandoval, Andres Velez as Carlos Rincón, Katya Martín as Juana Sánchez, Rolando Chusan as Billy and Bellamy Young as Margaret Honeycroft.

The series was created and written by Matt Lopez. Michael Cuesta directed. Lopez executive produced with Adam Kolbrenner of Lit Entertainment Group, with Maggie Malina and Cuesta. ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios, was the studio.

Nellie Andreeva contributed to this report.