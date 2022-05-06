‘Project Nemesis’: Chad Stahelski To Direct Series Adaptation Of Jeremy Robinson Novel In Works At Sony TV

EXCLUSIVE: Jeremy Robinson’s The Nemesis Saga novel series is getting the small screen treatment. Project Nemesis, the first book in Robinson’s series, is being developed for television by Sony TV and Neal H. Moritz’s Original Film (The Boys), with John Wick helmer Chad Stahelski set to direct and executive produce.

Chad Stahelski AP

Project Nemesis, based on Robinson’s kaiju (giant monster) thriller, delivers the destruction common in the kaiju genre, but not without sacrificing character. When the DNA of Nemesis, the Greek goddess of vengeance, is merged with that of Maigo, a murdered little girl, the resulting trauma-fueled kaiju rampages from the backwoods of Maine to the streets of Boston in search of their killer. Heading up the response to this otherworldly threat is Jon Hudson, a sarcastic DHS agent whose leadership of the agency’s Paranormal division was a joke—until now.

Original Film’s Moritz, Toby Jaffe and Pavun Shetty will executive produce, along with Stahelski and Jason Spitz. Sony TV is the studio.

Stahelski is best known for directing the John Wick series of films and is slated to direct the upcoming Highlander and John Wick: Chapter 4.

Stahelski says of Project Nemesis: “I can’t say how excited I am to help bring Jeremy Robinson’s Project Nemesis to the screen. From the first moment I started reading it, I was hooked. This amazing book series has everything I love about the genre: martial arts, action, great characters, and of course, Kaiju!”

