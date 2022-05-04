‘Prince of Tides’ TV Adaptation In The Works At Apple From Tate Taylor

Nick Nolte and Barbra Streisand in 'The Prince of Tides' (1991)

The Prince of Tides is the latest high-profile feature film that is being eyed for a television spinoff.

Deadline understands that The Help director Tate Taylor is developing a small-screen adaptation of the 1991 Barbra Streisand-fronted film for Apple.

The project is believed to be in the very early stages of development.

The film tells the story of a New York psychiatrist (Streisand) who is treating Sally (Blythe Danner), an emotionally scarred woman who finds it helpful to discuss her South Carolina family’s troubled history with her twin brother (Nick Nolte). He and the psychiatrist find themselves drawn together by their equally turbulent pasts, and they form an alliance that ultimately leads to romance.

Based on Pat Conroy’s book and adapted for screen by Conroy and Becky Johnston, the film was directed by Streisand.

The series project comes from Sony Pictures Television, whose sister movie arm Columbia Pictures released the film, with Taylor writing and exec producing.

It is Taylor’s latest project for Apple; he is exec producing Mrs. American Pie, which stars Kristen Wiig and Allison Janney, for the streamer.

Taylor also was behind Fox’s Filthy Rich, the Kim Cattrall-fronted soapy drama that ran for one season on Fox. On the feature side, Taylor directed Chadwick Boseman-fronted James Brown biopic Get on Up and Emily Blunt thriller The Girl on the Train as well as Ma, Ava and Breaking News in Yuba County.