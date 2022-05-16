20th Century Studios’ Latest ‘Predator’ Film ‘Prey’ Set For Summer Premiere On Hulu – Watch The Teaser

20th Century Studios announced today that its action-thriller Prey, marking the newest entry in the Predator franchise, will debut exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. on August 5th, unspooling as a Star+ Original in Latin America, and as a Star Original on Disney+ in all other territories.

Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey tells the story of a young woman, Naru (Amber Midthunder), a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.

Dan Trachtenberg (The Boys, 10 Cloverfield Lane) directed the film from a script by Patrick Aison (Jack Ryan). John Davis (The Predator) and Jhane Myers (Monsters of God) produced, with Lawrence Gordon (Watchmen), Marty Ewing (It Chapter Two), James E. Thomas, John C. Thomas and Marc Toberoff (Fantasy Island) serving as executive producers.

In bringing the film to life, providing an accurate portrayal of the Comanche, which would rings true to Indigenous peoples, was key. Myers, an acclaimed filmmaker, Sundance Fellow and member of the Comanche nation herself, is known for her attention and dedication to films surrounding the Comanche and Blackfeet nations and her passion for honoring the legacies of the Native communities. As a result, the film features a cast comprised almost entirely of Native and First Nation’s talent, including Midthunder (The Ice Road), newcomer Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp (Sooyii), Michelle Thrush (The Journey Home) and Julian Black Antelope (Tribal).

A teaser for Prey can be found above.