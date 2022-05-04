‘Plaza Suite’ With Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker Extends Broadway Run

Broadway’s Plaza Suite, the Neil Simon revival starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, announced a third extension today, citing ticket demand. The comedy will now run at the Hudson Theatre through Sunday, July 10.

Directed by John Benjamin Hickey, Plaza Suite was previously extended to make up for performances canceled after both stars tested positive for Covid. The engagement originally was planned through June prior to the extensions.

Plaza Suite also stars Danny Bolero as The Waiter, Molly Ranson as Jean McCormick/Mimsey Hubley, and Eric Wiegand as The Bellhop/Borden Eisler. The production marks the first time Broderick and Parker have shared a Broadway stage since the 1995 revival of How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

Plaza Suite began previews on Broadway on Friday, February 25 and opened Monday, March 28. following a sold-out pre-Broadway engagement at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre.