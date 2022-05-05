‘Platonic’: Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Carla Gallo Among New Cast For Apple Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Luke Macfarlane (Brothers & Sisters), Tre Hale (Love and Monsters), Carla Gallo (Neighbors) and Andrew Lopez (Blockers) round out the ensemble cast of Apple’s Platonic, joining Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen in the comedy series from Nick Stoller, Francesca Delbanco and Sony TV.

Written and directed by Stoller, Platonic explores the inner workings of platonic friendship. Sylvia (Byrne) and Will (Rogen), a pair of former best friends who met in their youth reconnect as adults and try to mend the rift that led to their falling out. As their friendship becomes more consuming, it destabilizes their lives and causes them to reevaluate their choices.

Macfarlane plays Charlie, Sylvia’s husband. Hale portrays Andy a friend of Will’s and his business partner. Gallo is Katie, Sylvia’s best friend. Lopez plays Reggie, the main investor in Will’s brewery.

Byrne and Rogen, who play spouses in the Neighbors movie franchise, executive produce Platonic. The series falls under the overall deal Stoller and his Stoller Global Solutions have at Sony TV. The company’s Stoller and Conor Welch also executive produce. Sony TV is the studio.

Macfarlane’s other major TV credits include Brothers & Sisters and Killjoys. He’ll next be seen in Stoller’s upcoming feature Bros. He’s repped by Management 360, APA and attorney Will Jacobson at Goodman Genow Schenkman Smelkinson + Christopher.

Hale is known for his role as Rocko in Love and Monsters. His TV credits include Lethal Weapon, NCIS: Los Angeles and Shameless. He’s repped by Clear Talent Group, Industry Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson.

Gallo’s role in Platonic reunites her with Stoller, with whome she worked on Neighbors in the role of Paula. She also appeared in Superbad, among other films. She’s repped by Global Artists Agency.

Lopez appeared in Point Grey Pictures’ Blockers and will be seen in the upcoming Maximum Truth. He’s repped by UTA.