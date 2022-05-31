‘Pinocchio’: Robert Zemeckis’ Live-Action Remake Gets Disney+ Premiere Date, Teaser Trailer

Disney+ has set Thursday, September 8 for the premiere of Pinocchio, Robert Zemeckis’ live-action adaptation starring Tom Hanks as Gepetto. The release is timed for Disney+ Day, a lead-in to the D23 Expo in Anaheim CA. The streamer also released the first footage in a teaser trailer below, along with key art.

Zemeckis directs the live action retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio’s guide as well as his “conscience”; Academy Award® nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is “Honest” John; Academy Award® nominee Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman. Also in the cast are Kyanne Lamaya as Fabiana (and her marionette Sabina), Giuseppe Battiston as Señor Stromboli and Lewin Lloyd as Lampwick.

Zemeckis penned the script for his adaptation with Chris Weitz, with the pair producing alongside Derek Hogue, Andrew Miano. Chris Weitz and Paul Weitz. Jackie Levine, Jack Rapke, Alexandra Derbyshire and Jeremy Johns served as executive producers.

Watch the teaser below: