‘Pictionary’ Game Show Cleared In 90% Of U.S. For Fall Launch

Pictionary, a syndicated game show based on the Mattel party game, is now cleared in 90% of the country, locking in a Fall 2022 national launch, CBS Media Ventures and Fox First Run announced Monday in a joint release.

Stations from CBS Stations, Sinclair, Nexstar, Tegna and Gray are the latest to sign on to broadcast the Jerry O’Connell-hosted strip. It had previously been cleared by Fox Television Stations across all of the Fox-owned stations, including WNYW Fox 5 in New York and KTTV Fox 11 in Los Angeles.

The half-hour show is produced by Fox First Run along with Bill’s Market and Television Production and distributed by CBS Media Ventures.

“Game shows have been a consistent performer for stations, so they really embraced the opportunity to add a well-known brand like ‘Pictionary’ to their lineups,” said Jonathan Bingaman, EVP of Sales for CMV. “We’re excited to launch this franchise nationally this fall.”

The show largely follows the rules of the game, which first went on sale in 1985. Two teams of three players apiece will each include one celebrity captain. One player will draw images that depict a word or phrase found on a card chosen at random, in an effort to have their fellow teammates guess the correct word or phrase on the card. The grand prize winner will receive a trip to an exotic destination.

“Pictionary is the capstone to a powerful game show block on our affiliate stations,” said Stephen Brown, EVP of Programming and Development, Fox Television Stations and Fox First Run. “It’s family friendly, fun, and driven by the energetic and hysterical Jerry O’Connell. We think audiences will love the hours of play we have in store for them.”

The program will be executive produced by David Hurwitz and Noah Bonnett. Fred Soulie, SVP & GM of Mattel Television, and Phil Breman, VP Live-Action, serve as Co-Executive Producers for Mattel.