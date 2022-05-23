Phil Abraham To Direct And Executive Produce Arnold Schwarzenegger Spy Series For Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Phil Abraham has been tapped to direct and executive produce the pilot episode of Netflix’s untitled spy adventure series that will star Arnold Schwarzenegger in his first major foray into scripted television.

The Skydance TV series is from Nick Santora, who will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Schwarzenegger will also executive produce, along with Adam Higgs, Scott Sullivan, Holly Dale and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost.

The series is about a father and daughter who learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years. They realize their entire relationship has been a lie and truly don’t know one another at all. Forced to team up as partners, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor.

Abraham began his career as a cinematographer on The Sopranos, which earned him four Primetime Emmy nominations. He also directed the pilot episodes of Mad Men, Marvel Television’s Daredevil, National Geographic’s The Long Road Home, and Roku’s The Most Dangerous Game, in addition to episodes of The Walking Dead, Ozark, Jack Ryan, Orange is the New Black, Bates Motel, and more.

