Peter Elkoff Set As Showrunner Of New ABC Series ‘Alaska’ Starring Hilary Swank, Leaves ‘The Resident’

EXCLUSIVE: Peter Elkoff has joined newly ordered ABC/20th Television drama series Alaska, headlined by Hilary Swank, as executive producer and showrunner. For the past two seasons, the seasoned TV writer-producer served as executive producer and co-showrunner on another 20th TV drama series, Fox’s The Resident. Fellow exec producer/co-showrunner Andrew Chapman will be the sole showrunner for the medical drama’s upcoming sixth season.

Alaska, created by Spotlight filmmaker Tom McCarthy, who wrote and directed the pilot, emerged as an early front-runner at ABC this pilot season, making the search for a showrunner a big priority for the studio. With The Resident on the bubble as renewal negotiations between Fox and 20th TV went down to the wire, Elkoff was approached about Alaska and took the job with the 20th TV’s blessing.

Premiering in the fall, Alaska landed on Thursdays in the plum post-Grey’s Anatomy time slot.

From the mind of Tom McCarthy, Alaska stars Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, a recently disgraced reporter who leaves her high-profile New York life behind to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption.

Starring alongside Swank are Jeff Perry as Stanley Cornik, Matt Malloy as Bob Young, Meredith Holzman as Claire Muncy, Grace Dove as Rosalind “Roz” Friendly, Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel Martin, Ami Park as Jieun Park and Craig Frank as Austin Greene.

McCarthy executive produce s with Swank, Melissa Wells, Bert Salke, Kyle Hopkins (Anchorage Daily News) and Ryan Binkley (Anchorage Daily News). Rae Baron is a co-producer. Alaska is from Salke’s co-lab21 and is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Elkoff is coming off two seasons as executive producer and co-showrunner of The Resident. Before that, he was an executive producer of Fox/20th TV’s drama series The Passage. Elkoff created Fox’s North Shore and co-created the network series Camp. In premium cable/streaming, he worked on the second season of Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here and both seasons of Chance on Hulu. In features, Elkoff wrote The Education of Charlie Banks starring Jesse Eisenberg. He is repped by ICM Partners and Dave Feldman at Breechen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver & Thompson.