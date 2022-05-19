Pete Williams, Longtime Correspondent Covering Supreme Court And Justice Department, To Depart NBC News In July

Pete Williams, longtime correspondent for NBC News covering the Supreme Court and the Justice Department, plans to retire from the network in July.

NBC News President Noah Oppenheim made the announcement in a message to staffers on Thursday.

Williams has been with NBC News since 1993. Before that, he had been press secretary for then Rep. Dick Cheney (R-WY) and later served as spokesman at the Pentagon during the presidency of George H.W. Bush.

Oppenheim did not specifically say what Williams planned to do next, but offered congratulations “on an extraordinary career and on this much-deserved next chapter – a chapter I hope is filled with more jazz, drums, theater, and many trips to London and home to Wyoming with David.”

Oppenheim’s complete note is below.

Dear Colleagues,

For the last 29 years, Pete Williams has set the bar for all of us. He is quite simply one of the most respected, trusted, and steadfast names in news. And, so, today it is with decidedly mixed emotions that I share with you his plans to sign off from NBC News for the final time later this summer.

Pete has been one of the nation’s foremost authorities covering the Supreme Court and the Department of Justice for nearly three decades. His career has been defined by his reputation for accuracy, reliability, and unmatched expertise in the subjects he covers.

From the most consequential Supreme Court cases of our time – like marriage equality and the legal battles over the Affordable Care Act – to major breaking news events – like 9/11, the Boston Marathon bombing, and so much more – Pete’s reporting has always been ironclad. His ability to break down the most complex and fast-developing situations is uncanny.

There are too many scoops, firsts, exclusives, and interviews to count: Pete breaking the news of Justice Breyer’s retirement; his reporting on the January 6th investigation; his poignant remarks on the steps of the U.S. Capitol for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s funeral; and his interviews with FBI Director Christopher Wray and former Attorney General Bill Barr.

In short, for generations of NBC News reporters, working alongside Pete has been a daily masterclass in journalism. But perhaps more importantly, it has been a masterclass in what it means to be a good colleague. Pete’s decency, kindness, and generosity are unmatched. For those that know Pete well, it’s his warmth, humor, wit, and compassion that will be missed most.

Pete has agreed to stay on with us through July, which allows for countless more opportunities to celebrate him.

So, please join me in congratulating Pete on an extraordinary career and on this much-deserved next chapter – a chapter I hope is filled with more jazz, drums, theater, and many trips to London and home to Wyoming with David.

As they say, “In Pete We Trust.”

Noah