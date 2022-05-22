Pete Davidson Gives ‘SNL’ Producer Lorne Michaels A Unique Rap Video Tribute With A Surprise Cameo

Pete Davidson made it abundantly clear during his “Weekend Update” farewell on Saturday Night Live that he owes a deep debt of gratitude to showrunner Lorne Michaels

But in this cut-for-time video, Davidson, who has become known for his SNL rap videos for the last two years, dives deeper into just how much he reveres Michaels. In the process, he name checks all the SNL greats that Michaels has discovered, and gives a shout-out to his fellow cast members who are departing the show with him.

While the video is well done, there’s always a critic. In this case, the naysayer who pops up in the end is pretty good at the rap game himself and has earned the right to be selective in what he endorses.

Watch the video and decide for yourself.