Pete Davidson Addresses ‘SNL’ Exit In Emotional Message Prior To Airing Of Season 47 Finale

Pete Davidson has taken to Instagram to reflect on his imminent departure from Saturday Night Live.

While Davidson does not have an account on the social media platform, he posted a long and emotional message via the account of Dave Sirus, who writes for the show and also worked on his 2020 film, The King of Staten Island. His words accompany a video of him celebrating wrap of production on his first episode of SNL with fellow comic Jerrod Carmichael.

“This video was taken 8 years ago. Jerrod sent it to me last night and it made me super emotional in the best way,” said Davidson up top. “In the video I had just gotten back from doing my very first update and sketch. It’s crazy to think that today I’ll be doing my last one.”

Davidson said that when he first joined the show in 2014, at the age of 20, he admittedly had “no idea” what he was doing. “I still don’t,” he joked, “but especially back then.”

Davidson came to the show as a stand-up comic, rather than a sketch performer, which set him apart from many of those who wind up as cast members. “ I knew I could never keep up or go toe to toe with a Kenan Thompson or a Kate McKinnon so I was super scared at figuring out what I could possibly bring to or do for such a historic, respected show and platform. I figured since I’m a stand up I’ll just try my stand up and personal bits on Weekend Update as myself and I’m so glad I did,” he shared. “I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes. We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times.”

Davidson went on to say that he owes SNL‘s creator-producer Lorne Michaels and everyone else at the long-running NBC sketch series his life—expressing his gratitude to all those he’s crossed paths with while at 30 Rock. “ I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn’t the popular opinion. Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical,” he wrote. “Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime.

“SNL is my home,” Davidson wrote in closing. “I’m so happy and sad about tonight’s show. For so many reasons I can’ t explain. Can’t wait to be back next year in a Mulaney musical number.”

Davidson joined SNL as one of the show’s youngest-ever cast members, and quickly broke out as one of its biggest stars. News of his exit alongside longtime cast members Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney broke yesterday. In addition to tonight’s Season 47 finale hosted by Natasha Lyonne, he will next be seen in the Peacock series Bupkis, Alex Lehmann’s film Meet Cute with Kaley Cuoco, Miramax’s horror-thriller The Home and David Michôd’s recently announced feature, Wizards!. Davidson’s Instagram announcement, signed “Resident young person Pete Davidson,” can be found below.