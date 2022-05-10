‘Pet Sematary’ Writer-Director Lindsey Beer Signs Overall Deal With Paramount, ‘Susie Thunder’ Pic In Development As Part Of Deal

EXCLUSIVE: After recently wrapping production on the Pet Sematary origin pic, Paramount is looking to stay in business with writer-director Lindsey Beer as the the multi-hyphenate has entered into a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures to produce, write, and direct feature projects. Beer is already developing several projects under the deal, with several films being kept under wraps. One that isn’t being kept secret is Susie Thunder, which after the studio won a ten-party bidding war, Beer has boarded the movie to develop with Beer producing alongside Epic Magazine’s Arthur Spector, Josh Davis and Josh Bearman. The project is based on the true story of Susan Thunder, one of the first and most infamous hackers in the 1980s.

“We love Lindsey as a writer, director, producer and as a human being. She is a creative force with great commercial instincts and boundless ambition. We are very happy that she chose to make Paramount her home, and we look forward to making a lot of movies together,” said Daria Cercek and Mike Ireland, co-presidents, Paramount Pictures, Motion Picture Group:

Beer recently made her directorial debut with the prequel to Pet Sematary for Paramount, which Lorenzo Di Bonaventura produced. The film is in post-production and is set to be released this year. Prior to making her jump to the directing chair, Beer has been one of the most sought-after writers in Hollywood, having recently working on the new Star Trek film for Paramount and Bad Robot. She also recently turned a draft for a remake of Bambi for Disney, Hello Kitty for New Line and Beau Flynn for which she also serves as an executive producer

In television, she is serving as writer and showrunner on several projects including showrunner and creator for Netflix’s The Magic Order, based on the comics by Mark Millar.

“Growing up, many of the films that inspired me to become a filmmaker were Paramount releases,” Beer said. “I’m thrilled to have a home at a studio with such a storied legacy, and whose future holds so many more amazing stories to come under such smart and talented leadership. I’m so excited by the kinds of stories they want to tell. We could not be more aligned in our ambition to make the kind of meaningful and entertaining movies that remind us that movies are still special.”

Beer is repped by ICM and Gang Tyre.