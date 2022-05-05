‘Percy Jackson And The Olympians’: Aryan Simhadri & Leah Sava Jeffries Join Walker Scobell In Disney+ Series

Percy Jackson has found his fellow heroes. Aryan Simhadri (Disney’s Spin) and Leah Sava Jeffries (Empire) have been tapped to star alongside Walker Scobell in Disney+s Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Simhadri and Jeffries will play Percy’s friends Grover and Annabeth, respectively.

Produced by 20th Television, Percy Jackson and the Olympians will start production soon in Vancouver.

Based on Rick Riordan’s best-selling book series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson (Scobell), who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover (Simhadri) and Annabeth (Sava), Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.

Simhadri’s Grover Underwood is satyr, half boy and half goat, disguised as a 12-year-old boy. Grover cares deeply about others and will always choose what is best for them, sometimes at his own expense. Though cautious by nature, he’ll always throw himself into a fight to protect his friends, especially his best friend Percy Jackson.

Jeffries’s Annabeth Chase, a true daughter of the Greek goddess Athena, is a brilliant strategist with an active and curious mind. After having spent the last five years at Camp Half-Blood, she longs to test her mettle in the human world, of which she barely remembers. She trains Percy to survive the mythological world, and in turn, he helps her connect with her humanity.

Riordan and Jon Steinberg will serve as writers of the pilot, and James Bobin will direct. Steinberg will oversee the series with his producing partner Dan Shotz. Steinberg and Shotz serve as executive producers alongside Bobin, Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson and The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg.

Simhadri is repped by Paradigm, Industry, and Matt Rosen at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Jeffries is repped by The Osbrink Agency, M88 and Fox Rothschild.