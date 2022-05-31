Jackie Cruz Switches In As Co-Lead Opposite Paul Wesley In Horror ‘History Of Evil’

EXCLUSIVE: Orange Is The New Black star Jackie Cruz has replaced Stephanie Beatriz as co-lead in horror-thriller movie History Of Evil, which has just wrapped.

The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley co-stars in the feature, which as we reported earlier this year was pre-bought by AMC’s genre streamer Shudder for North America, the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

We’re told Brooklyn Nine-Nine and In the Heights star Beatriz had to switch out before the film’s early May start due to scheduling conflicts.

Written and directed by Iranian-American filmmaker Bo Mirhosseni, the film is being produced by genre specialists XYZ Films, Under the Shadow outfit Two & Two Pictures and Jake Siegel.

In History Of Evil, a family on the run from a corrupt state takes refuge in a safe house with an evil past — a terrifying last stop on a near-future Underground Railroad.

The movie is the first project under a pact between XYZ Films and Two & Two Pictures to make films from first- and second-time genre directors from under-represented demographics. The pact is set to produce two to three pictures a year initially and was hatched as a result of XYZ Films partnering with Two & Two on Babak Anvari’s Under the Shadow, which went on to win a BAFTA for Outstanding Debut. The companies most recently collaborated on Anvari’s third feature film, I Came By, which is currently in post-production for Netflix.

Cruz is best known for starring in Netflix’s hit series Orange Is The New Black. Recent features include Bruce Willis actioner Midnight In The Switchgrass and thriller Panama with Mel Gibson and Cole Hauser. Wesley is best known for roles in The Vampire Diaries, Before I Disappear, Peaceful Warrior and Tell Me a Story.

Cruz is repped by APA and managed by Gladys Gonzalez.