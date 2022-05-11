Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas & Marco Pigossi Join ‘The Boys’ College Spinoff

EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Schwarzenegger (The Staircase), Sean Patrick Thomas (The Tragedy of Macbeth) and Marco Pigossi (Invisible City) have been tapped for high-profile recurring roles in Prime Video’s college-set spinoff of The Boys. Character details are being kept under wraps. but I hear that Schwarzenegger will play Golden Boy, Thomas will portray Polarity and Pigossi will play Dr. Cardosa.

From showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, the as-yet untitled spinoff, which is now in production, is set at America’s only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes (run by Vought International). The spinoff is described as an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. It’s part college show, part Hunger Games— with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys.

Previously announced series regulars include Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann and Shelley Conn.

Fazekas and Butters executive produce alongside Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, who wrote the original script, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe and Michaela Starr. Brant Engelstein is co-executive producer.

The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film. Loreli Alanís will serve as executive in charge for Point Grey Pictures.

Schwarzenegger currently stars in HBO Max’s limited series The Staircase. He’ll next be seen in the Prime Video series The Terminal List alongside Chris Pratt, which premieres in July. On the feature side, Schwarzenegger stars in the Netflix film Moxie directed by Amy Poehler, and earlier this year he filmed the sci-fi thriller Warning, directed by Agata Alexander. He’s repped by UTA.

Thomas was most recently seen in Joel Coen-directed The Tragedy of Macbeth with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. He’s also wrapped production on the Hulu limited series Reasonable Doubt, executive produced by Kerry Washington. Other upcoming projects include the MGM film Till. He also has a recurring role in Apple’s For All Mankind.

Brazilian actor Pigossi most recently starred in Netflix’s Brazilian series Invisible City from creator Carlos Saldaña, which is currently in production on its second season. His other previous credits include Australian series Tidelands and the Spanish series Alta Mar, also on Netflix.