Paramount Ups Marco Nobili And Olivier Jollet To Key Global Streaming Roles As Paramount+ And Pluto TV Expansion Continues

Paramount Global has handed Marco Nobili and Olivier Jollet key new roles as its seeks to turbo-charge expansion of its international streaming services.

Nobili has been promoted to Executive Vice President and International General Manager of Paramount+, where he will oversee the studio streamer’s expansion in markets worldwide, while Jollet becomes Executive Vice President, International General Manager of Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) service Pluto TV.

Both execs will dually report into Raffaele Annecchino, Paramount’s President and CEO of International Networks, Studios and Streaming, and Pluto TV co-founder Tom Ryan, who is Paramount’s President and CEO of Streaming.

Former Amazon and Netflix exec Nobili, previously Senior Vice President of International Marketing, Data and Analytics for Paramount Global’s streaming division, will now oversee Paramount+’s operations outside the U.S. including content, marketing, distribution, data and operations.

Jollet, who previously served as SVP and General Manager of Pluto TV internationally, will lead a coordinated approach to further expand Pluto TV outside the U.S., which is in 30 territories. He will oversee all operations, including ad sales, content, marketing, distribution, data and operations and look to find partnerships and opportunities across the digital entertainment ecosystem.

The pair’s promotions come soon after Paramount President CEO Bob Bakish revealed Paramount+ is set to launch in the UK and South Korea and will be heading into India in 2023. Several other international launches are planned for this year. Pluto TV is launching in the Nordics through a partnership with NENT Group next week on May 18 — the same day NENT is set to rebrand as Viaplay Group.

“The opportunity to expand our streaming business internationally is tremendous and 2022 will be a crucial year for our strategy,” said Annecchino. “With Paramount+ and SkyShowtime expected to expand to 60 markets by end of 2022 and Pluto TV continuing to expand worldwide, I’m confident Marco and Olivier’s leadership will enable us to seize the opportunity and build on our progress towards our integrated global streaming business.”

“Through Paramount’s differentiated streaming playbook, we are focused on leveraging our broad strength in key areas to thrive, attract and retain consumers globally,” added Ryan. “Marco and Oliver have already driven Paramount+ and Pluto TV to new heights and with their continued leadership we are confident in our ability to become a leader in global streaming.”