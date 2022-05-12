Paramount Lands Melanie Toast Pitch ‘Rabbit Rabbit Rabbit’ With 3 Arts And Atomic Monster Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Following a highly competitive auction, Paramount Pictures has landed the horror pitch, Rabbit Rabbit Rabbit from Melanie Toast. Toast also is penning the script and will produce, alongside producers James Wan for Atomic Monster and Will Rowbotham and Luke Maxwell for 3Arts

Brendan Deneen and Julianna Baggott are executive producing. Project details are under wraps, but the project is based on a horror short story by Baggott.

Toast’s star has been on the rise after feature script Shut In was featured on The Black List and purchased by New Line Cinema for Jason Bateman to direct. Most recently, Toast wrote an adaptation of The River At Night for Eli Roth and Miramax and she is currently writing The Poet for Netflix with 21 Laps producing.

Baggott has recently sold short stories to Netflix (with Shawn Levy attached to direct) and Paramount TV (with Jessica Biel producing.)

Toast is repped by UTA, 3 Arts and Jackoway Tyerman.