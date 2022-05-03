You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Tubi Plans To Bring 100 New Original Titles To Fox-Owned Streaming Service Over The Next Year – NewFronts

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Paramount CEO Bob Bakish Says New ‘Jackass’ Series In The Works For Paramount+

Paramount

Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish said a new Jackass series is in the works based the recent release of the latest film in the franchise.

“Based off the success of Jackass Forever, we are working with the creators to continue the partnership with a new series bringing even more ridiculous antics straight to Paramount+,” the chief executive said on a call with analysts today following quarterly earnings.

He didn’t elaborate but the tidbit came as the CEO described theatrical films as a great “springboard” for streaming content including spinoffs like a previously announced “Sonic The Hedgehog” series.

MORE

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad