Paramount+ Drops First-Look Image of Sylvester Stallone As Mob Boss In Taylor Sheridan’s New Series ‘Tulsa King’

Paramount+ dropped a first-look image of Sylvester Stallone in Tulsa King, as his mob boss character, Dwight. Tulsa King is the latest series from Paramount+ shows Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, and 1883 creator Taylor Sheridan.

It marks Stallone’s first major lead television series, having guested on a number of classic shows such as Police Story and Kojak back in the ’70s and more recently in series such as This Is Us.

The image comes from the Paramount+ Twitter account referring to Stallone’s character as Dwight “The General” Manfredi.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone), who, as he’s released from prison after 25 years, is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, OK. Realizing that his mob family might not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

Tulsa King is executive produced by Sheridan, Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin and Allen Coulter. Braden Aftergood is also set to executive produce.

