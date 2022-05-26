Paramount Dates ‘Smile’ For Fall

The Paramount Players Parker Finn written and directed movie, Smile, is be hitting theaters on Sept. 30. That’s also the weekend when Universal has the gay romantic Billy Eichner comedy Bros.

Smile follows a doctor whose mind begins to turn on her after she witnesses a traumatic event which involves a patient.

Sosie Bacon, Jesse T Usher, Kal Penn, Rob Morgan, Kyle Gallner and Caitlin Stasey star. Temple Hill is producing.

The studio is opening Top Gun: Maverick this weekend which is looking to easily slam dunk $100M over four days, repping the biggest opening for near 60-year old Tom Cruise.