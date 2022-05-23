Paramount’s Channel 5 To Revive BBC Cult Hit ‘Challenge Anneka’ After 30 Years; Viaplay English Football; BBC Studios Meta; ‘Last Woman On Earth’ – Global Briefs

Paramount’s Channel 5 To Revive BBC Cult Hit ‘Challenge Anneka’ After 30 Years

Paramount-owned Channel 5 is reviving BBC format Challenge Anneka after almost 30 years. Led by presenter Anneka Rice, the show involves Rice being dropped at secret locations to meet individuals at the heart of a challenge, which she, along with a team of volunteers and regular Dave the Soundman, then has to help solve. The show was a cult hit for BBC One, running from 1989 to 1995 and revived by ITV for specials in 2006. Channel 5 has rebooted several older UK shows of late including BBC drama All Creatures Great and Small and quiz format Eggheads. “There’s never been a better time to bring back such a loved series to our screens,” said Guy Davies, Commissioning Editor VP Non Scripted UK Originals Channel 5/Paramount+. ITV Studios label Twofour is producing.

Viaplay Secures English Football Rights

Scandi streamer Viaplay has made one of its biggest sporting plays yet by securing the rights to the UK’s Sky Bet Championship and Carabao Cup in 10 countries. The SVoD has been snapping up sports rights across Europe of late and will now become the exclusive home of the two tournaments in all Nordic and Baltic countries. Sports rights are a key plank of the recently-rebranded Viaplay Group’s approach. Behind the Premier League, The Championship is English football’s second-highest tier and the Carabao Cup is a knockout competition between the top four leagues, most recently won by Liverpool. Viaplay said The Championship is Europe’s fourth-most-watched football league.

BBC Studios TalentWorks Ties With Meta

BBC Studios TalentWorks has tied with Meta to fund four creative residences for budding UK creatives. Black beauty content creator Shahira Allen, queer sex worker and content creator Bea Dux, disabled Irish presenter Paddy Smyth and British-born Chinese food and travel creative Shu Shi Lin have been awarded places and will be invited to placements with BBC Studios for mentoring and help developing projects. Meta is funding the residencies and they are being forged with Meta’s Facebook Creator Collective and Instagram Diverse Voices. Earlier this month, TalentWorks formed a similar initiative to help four Black creatives secure an original commission.

‘Last Woman On Earth’ Recommissioned By BBC Two

BBC Two has greenlit a second season of Last Woman on Earth with Sara Pascoe. The second run will see the UK comedian visit Greece, Denmark and Jordan to take on some unique jobs set for extinction, having turned her hand to tasks including ice carving in Finland, climbing trees to pick coconuts for making sweets in Cuba and becoming a Stalin Museum guide in Georgia in season one. Fremantle label Talkback is producing.