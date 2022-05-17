Paradigm Signs ‘The Machinist’ And ‘Clickbait’ Filmmaker Brad Anderson

EXCLUSIVE: Brad Anderson, the multi-hyphenate behind the iconic Christian Bale thriller The Machinist, has signed with Paradigm for representation.

Anderson is a writer, director and producer whose 2004 breakout feature told the story of industrial worker Trevor Reznik (Bale), who began to doubt his own sanity after going without sleep for a year. He recently directed an episode of HBO Max’s acclaimed DC series Peacemaker, and two installments (including the pilot) of Netflix’s chart-topping thriller series Clickbait, starring Adrian Grenier and Zoe Kazan.

Anderson has also directed features including the thriller Fractured, starring Sam Worthington, Lily Rabe and Stephen Tobolowsky, for Netflix; the historical C.I.A. thriller Beirut, starring Jon Hamm and Rosamund Pike, for Bleecker Street; and the 911 operator drama The Call, starring Academy Award winner Halle Berry, which was distributed by TriStar Pictures.

Anderson has also directed multiple episodes of such acclaimed series as The Sinner, The Killing, Fringe, The Man in the High Castle, The Wire and Boardwalk Empire, and most recently wrapped production on the horror-thriller Blood, starring Michelle Monaghan and Skeet Ulrich. That upcoming film follows Jess (Monaghan), whose son Owen (Finlay Wojtak-Hissong) is hit with a mysterious infection after being bitten by a dog at the old farmhouse the family has just moved back into.