‘Ozark’ Reups With Part 2 Of Season 4, Reclaiming Nielsen Streaming Crown; ‘Grace And Frankie’, ‘Moon Knight’ Also Draw Crowds

One of Netflix’s biggest draws, Ozark, returned with Part 2 of its fourth season and the re-up put the show back atop Nielsen’s weekly streaming chart for the week of April 25 to May 1.

The series drew 2.575 billion total minutes of streaming from its 44 episodes. It figures to put up a comparable or even higher number in the following week given that the current period captured only three days of its release on April 29.

Last January, Part 1 of the latest season hit Netflix and led a spree of record-setting streaming activity, as measured by total viewing time. Streaming’s percentage of overall viewing time on TV sets has also hit a new high, breaking the 30% barrier according to Nielsen. Since the firm began officially tracking streaming in 2020, Ozark has now tallied 18 weeks with 1 billion or more minutes of viewing, putting it into an elite class.

Another milestone for Netflix this spring has involved Grace and Frankie, the company’s longest-running original. After debuting in 2015, the series finally had its last episode stream during the week in question, generating 701 million minutes. While there are now 95 episodes of the comedy, hitting such a lofty total and finishing third for the week is impressive for a half-hour show.

The series, which stars Jane Fonda and Lili Tomlin, draws an audience that is 76% white and female, according to Nielsen, with 67% over the age of 50 and 32% older than 65.

Marvel series Moon Knight on Disney+ also had a strong week, despite having just five episodes in circulation as per the platform’s episode-at-a-time release method. The series drew 681 million minutes of streaming and, based on recent Marvel trajectories, figures to stay in the Top 5 as new episodes debut.

The viewership for Moon Knight is 62% male and 64% of viewers are between 18 and 49 years old.

Nielsen tracks streaming only via a TV screening, meaning mobile, laptop and tablet viewing are not counted, for Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Below is the full weekly top 10. Unless otherwise noted, all titles are on Netflix.

Ozark – 44 episodes, 2.575 billion minutes of viewing

Cocomelon – 18 eps., 767M min.

Grace And Frankie – 95 eps., 701M min.

Moon Knight (Disney+) – 5 eps., 681M min.

NCIS – 355 eps., 618M min.

Selling Sunset – 44 eps., 584M min.

Heartland – 225 eps., 568M min.

Better Call Saul – 50 eps., 568M min.

Criminal Minds – 321 eps., 511M min.

Bridgerton – 16 eps., 511M min.