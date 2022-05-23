Netflix’s Spy Pic ‘Our Man From Jersey’ Adds J.K. Simmons, Jackie Earle Haley, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jessica De Gouw & Alice Lee

EXCLUSIVE: J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos), Jackie Earle Haley (The First Lady), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Suicide Squad), Jessica De Gouw (The Secrets She Keeps) and Alice Lee (Brittany Runs a Marathon) have signed on to star alongside Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry in the Netflix thriller Our Man from Jersey, from director Julian Farino (Ballers).

The film centers on Mike (Wahlberg), a down-to-earth construction worker from Jersey, who is quickly thrust into the world of super spies and secret agents when his high school ex-girlfriend Roxanne (Berry) recruits him on a high-stakes U.S. intelligence mission. Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson and Jeff Waxman will produce the pic written by David Guggenheim and Joe Barton.

Simmons won his first Oscar back in 2015 for his portrayal of cut-throat jazz instructor Fletcher in Damien Chazelle’s Whiplash, notching his second nom this year for his supporting turn in Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos. The actor is otherwise best known for his turn as Daily Bugle publisher J. Jonah Jameson in projects ranging from Sam Raimi’s 2002 pic Spider-Man to Jon Watts’ 2021 Marvel entry, Spider-Man: No Way Home. He will also soon be seen in Rebekah McKendry’s horror-thriller Glorious, Sheridan O’Donnell’s drama Little Brother, Adil El Arbi and Bilal Fallah’s Batgirl and Michelle Schumacher’s thriller, You Can’t Run Forever.

Haley notched an Oscar nomination in 2006 for his supporting turn in Todd Field’s romantic drama, Little Children. He’s otherwise best known for his turns as Freddy Krueger in Samuel Bayer’s 2010 take on A Nightmare on Elm Street, and as Rorschach in Zack Snyder’s Watchmen. He can currently be seen on Showtime’s The First Lady. Other upcoming projects include Tim Brown’s action-comedy The Retirement Plan, with Nicolas Cage, Ashley Greene, Ron Perlman and Ernie Hudson; Cartoon Saloon’s animated film My Father’s Dragon for Netflix; and Ben Young’s crime pic Where All Light Tends to Go, with Robin Wright and Billy Bob Thornton.

Akinnuoye-Agbaje is perhaps best known for his turns as Killer Croc in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, and as Mr. Eko on the iconic ABC series Lost. He’ll also soon be seen in Neil Jordan’s thriller Marlowe, with Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger and Danny Huston, as well as the third season of HBO’s His Dark Materials.

De Gouw has been seen on series including Pennyworth, The Crown, Underground, Arrow and The Secrets She Keeps for Australia’s Network Ten. She’ll next appear alongside Sam Neill, Christoph Waltz, Miranda Otto and more in the fantasy pic The Portable Door, from director Jeffrey Walker.

Lee has been seen in films including Brittany Runs a Marathon, Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser. Her TV credits include Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Splitting Up Together, 2 Broke Girls and Faking It. She most recently wrapped a lead opposite Natalie Morales and Amy Landecker in the Untitled Sarah Cooper pilot at CBS.

Simmons is represented by Gersh; Haley by Gersh, Leslie Allan-Rice Management and Yorn, Levine, Barnes; Akinnuoye-Agbaje by APA, Accelerate Management and Industry Entertainment; De Gouw by Hamilton Hodell in the UK, Independent Management Company in Australia and UTA; and Lee by Paradigm, Sugar23 and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.