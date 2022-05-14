‘Our Kind Of People’ Canceled By Fox After One Season

The fate of Leah Franklin Dupont may remain unsolved after Fox canceled freshman drama Our Kind of People.

The series, which was created by Karin Gist and Wendy Calhoun with Lee Daniels as exec producer, was given a 12-episode run when it was greenlit in March 2021 under Fox’s straight-to-series model. It evoked comparisons to the Lee-co-created Empire, which had a very successful run on the network but linear ratings were soft.

It follows journey of Angela Vaughn (Yaya DaCosta), a single mom with a plan to reclaim her family’s name. But when she discovers a huge secret, her life becomes intertwined with a powerful Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts family who are not keen to welcome Angela and her daughter to the neighborhood.

At the of end of season one, which ended in January, Nadine Ellis’ Dupont was shot. Gist told Deadline that had the series been renewed, she would survive the shooting from an assailant that was originally looking to harm her father Teddy Franklin (Joe Morton).

“What I love about that is that we spent the season bringing the family together and so, you always have to give families something to root for and a reason to bring them back,” she said. “By the end of the season, the family is cracked because of the Teddy of it all. So hopefully going forward, Leah’s injury will be the touchstone to bring the family back together.”

Gist added that a second season would have been more “explosive”. Unfortunately, fans will not get to see that on Fox.

The series also stars Lance Gross, Rhyon Nicole Brown, Alana Kay Bright, Kyle Bary, Joe Morton and Morris Chestnut.

Inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s book Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class, the series is a co-production between 20th Television and Fox Entertainment, and is executive produced by Gist and Claire Brown via The Gist of It Productions; Daniels and Marc Velez via Lee Daniels Entertainment; Pam Williams; Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens and Rodney Ferrell via Propagate; and Montrel McKay.