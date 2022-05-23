Original ‘S.W.A.T.’ Cast Member Exits Ahead of Season 6

Officer Christine “Chris” Alonso has turned in her badge. Original S.W.A.T. cast member Lina Esco is exiting the CBS procedural after five seasons.

Calling it “one of the most difficult decisions I’ve had to make,” Esco said farewell to fans in a statement on social media. Her character Alonso, who is openly bisexual, worked her final shift in Sunday night’s season finale.

“Bringing to life a strong, smart, bisexual character like Chris Alonso has been both a pleasure and a powerful opportunity to increase visibility for diverse women everywhere,” Esco wrote in a message on instagram. “Five years later, I am leaving S.W.A.T. to pursue new creative endeavors. Chris never backs down from the unknown and as an actor and director, I’m excited to step out of my comfort zone and embark on a new chapter, too.”

“That said, she continued, “this is one of the most difficult decisions I’ve had to make. I’m forever grateful to my S.W.A.T. family – my fellow cast, writers, and producers – for an incredible journey. To the amazing S.W.A.T. fans, you are the heart of the show. I can’t thank you enough for your support and for walking beside me through all of Chris’ journey!”

The storyline began to pave the way for Esco’s departure a few weeks ago when Alonso announced to her colleagues that she would be leaving S.W.A.T. in two weeks to take over the safe house for Mama Pina.

S.W.A.T. was renewed for a sixth season in April.