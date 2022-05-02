Original Films From LeBron James, Will Packer & John Woo To Premiere On Peacock In 2023

Peacock has announced three original films from Universal Pictures to premiere on the service in 2023. Shooting Stars, from LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Company, Praise This, from Will Packer, and a reimagining of The Killer from John Woo are part of the previously announced collaboration with Universal to produce films made exclusively for Peacock.

“We know people join Peacock to watch movies, so we are constantly adding more to serve fans,” said Kelly Campbell, President, Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer and International, NBCUniversal. “Together with the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, we are excited to deliver fresh, exclusive, original films next year to our customers in addition to the legendary Universal Pictures blockbuster films and beloved franchises streaming now.”



Shooting Stars hails from LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Company. The film follows LeBron’s origin story as a high-school basketball player and is currently being filmed in his hometown of Akron. Academy Award-nominees Rachel Winter and Terence Winter are producing along with The SpringHill Company.

Girls Trip producer Packer is behind Praise This, starring Chloe Bailey as the newest member of a community’s church choir who pushes her members in a hipper musical direction and whose involvement with an irreverent hip-hop star may kick off—or jeopardize—her own musical career.

Woo will reimagine and direct his 1989 action thriller The Killer. The film which starred Chow Yun-fat, Danny Lee and Sally Yeh, was Woo’s major intro to Hollywood and has strongly influenced many directors, including Quentin Tarantino, Robert Rodriguez and Johnnie To.