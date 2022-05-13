Onyx Collective Picks Up ‘Unprisoned’ With Kerry Washington & Delroy Lindo; Comedy Will Stream On Hulu, Star+ & Disney+

Onyx Collective has picked up its first scripted comedy. Unprisoned, an eight-episode series from ABC Signature that stars Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo, will streamed exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories.

Inspired by the life of Tracy McMillan, Unprisoned is a half-hour about “a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son.”

Washington (Scandal) plays Paige Alexander, a marriage and family therapist and mom to 16-year-old Finn. The actress will executive produce along with Pilar Savone through their Simpson Street production company. Simpson Street is currently producing Onyx’s legal drama Reasonable Doubt from ABC Signature.

Lindo (The Good Fight) will play Edwin Alexander, Paige’s father who was recently released from prison. Lindo will also exec produce the comedy.

McMillan (Mad Men) serves as executive producer, along with Yvette Lee Bowser (Living Single), who will also serve as showrunner. Other exec producers include Joy Gorman Wettels (13 Reasons Why) with Anonymous Content and Jen Braeden (Love, Victor).

“This isn’t just my story,” said McMillan in a statement. “It’s the story of millions of people dealing with the effects of mass incarceration on their families, hearts, minds and bodies … and as writers, we wanted to come to these flawed but super-lovable characters from the place of empathy, humor and soul that they deserve.”

“From the moment Tracy McMillan brought this project to Simpson Street, we knew that it had the potential to be provocative, groundbreaking and life-affirming,” said Washington in a statement. “I love this show. I love these characters and the stories that they inspire. And I’m extremely excited to be working, once again, with both Onyx collective and ABC signature, and honored to be collaborating with this talented group of creative partners.”

Unprisoned joins Onyx’s slate of content, including Questlove’s Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), The Hair Tales, Reasonable Doubt and The Plot.

