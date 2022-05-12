Olivia Holt, Kiernan Shipka, Julie Bowen & Randall Park Are ‘Totally Killer’ In Prime Video & Blumhouse Slasher Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Production starts today in Vancouver on the new Prime Video and Blumhouse Television horror-comedy slasher feature Totally Killer, starring Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Olivia Holt (Cruel Summer), Julie Bowen (Modern Family), and Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat).

The film follows Jamie (Shipka) whose mom, Pam (Bowen), is terrorized by the resurgence of the Sweet Sixteen Killer — a masked maniac that slaughtered a group of teenage girls in the ‘80s. With the help of her friend Amelia (Kelcey Mawema), Jamie travels back in time to 1987 and teams up with the teen version of her mom (Holt) to try and stop the killer.

Nahnatchka Khan (Always Be My Maybe, Young Rock) is directing, and Jen D’Angelo penned the screenplay based on an original script by David Matalon and Sasha Perl-Raver.

The pic is a continuation of the deal forged by Prime Video and Blumhouse Television in 2019.

The cast of newcomers and established actors and their characters in the film include Lochlyn Munro (Adult Blake), Charlie Gillespie (Teen Blake), Stephi Chin-Salvo (Marisa Song), Anna Diaz (Heather Hernandez), Jeremy Monn-Djasgnar (Teen Randy Finkle), Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson (Teen Lauren), Ella Choi (Teen Kara Molnar), Kelcey Mawema (Amelia), Liana Liberato (Tiffany Clark), Nathaniel Appiah (Teen Doug Summers), and Jonathan Potts (Adult Chris Dubusage).

The news comes on the heels of Prime Video and Blumhouse taking global rights to the horror-drama and Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner Nanny, from first-time feature writer-director Nikyatu Jusu. Additionally, the two companies have released eight films in the past two years as a part of their “Welcome to the Blumhouse” series: Bingo Hell, Black as Night, Madres, The Manor, Black Box, Evil Eye, Nocturne, and The Lie.

“The idea of a horror-comedy time-travel movie is, I’m gonna be honest, something I never thought of in my life,” Khan said. “So when I was approached by the amazing creatives at Blumhouse and Amazon about Totally Killer, it was just so unique and exciting I had to be involved. And then add this incredible cast on top of that? Everybody get readyyyyyyy.”

Said Chris McCumber, president of Blumhouse Television, “We thought this genre mash-up of slasher/comedy with a twist of time travel was just so fun, and Nahnatchka Khan is perfect to direct.”

Added Julie Rapaport, head of movies at Amazon Studios: “With Nahnatchka’s vision and the exciting cast led by Kiernan Shipka and Olivia Holt, we are confident Totally Killer will resonate with our audience around the world. We could not be more thrilled to watch this story come to life and to continue our longstanding collaboration with the incredible team at Blumhouse.”

Producers for Totally Killer are Jason Blum for Blumhouse and Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath for Divide/Conquer. EPs are Khan and Chloe Yellin for Fierce Baby Productions, Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold for Blumhouse Television, and Brian Parker.

Shipka shot to fame as the precocious Sally Draper in AMC’s Mad Men for 89 episodes. She continued on to lead Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and also starred in Ryan Murphy’s co-created Feud: Bette and Joan. She currently stars on Swimming with Sharks and will star in the HBO miniseries The White House Plumbers. Shipka is represented by WME, Anonymous Content and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Holt stars on Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger, Disney’s Kickin’ It and Hulu/Freeform’s Cruel Summer. She is represented by WME and Management 360.

Bowen is the 2x Emmy-winning Supporting Comedy Actress of Modern Family, on which she starred as Claire Dunphy for 250 episodes. Her feature credits include Happy Gilmore, Hubie Halloween, Life of the Party and Horrible Bosses. Bowen is represented by ICM and Liberman Zerman Management.

Park next can be seen in Warner Bros/DC’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. His feature credits include Ant-Man and the Wasp, The Interview, Neighbors, Trainwreck, The Night Before and Office Christmas Party. He’s starred on Disney+/Marvel’s WandaVision and Khan’s Fresh Off the Boat and Young Rock. Park is represented by UTA, Artists First and Myman Greenspan Fox.

Khan is represented by WME. Munro is represented by Angie Edgar at Alchemy Entertainment, Northern Exposure, and Buchwald. Mawema is represented by Sara Parker @ Principals talent Management. Gillespie is represented by Luber Roklin, Vanderwerff Talent, Meyer Downs and Atlas Artists. Chin-Salvo is represented by Mary Falcon at Play Management. Diaz is represented by Performers Management. Johnson is represented by MC Talent, Artists, and Representatives. Monn-Djasngar is represented by Play Management. Choi is represented by Michael S.E. White at The Characters. Liberato is represented by Innovative Artists, Management 360, and attorney Cary Dobkin. Appiah is represented by Zovation Talent. Potts is represented by Edna Talent Management. D’Angelo is represented by UTA, Artists First, and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis. Matalon is represented by Paradigm and Yorn, Levine, Barnes. Perl-Raver is represented by Mosaic.