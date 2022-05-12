Olivia Culpo And Sisters Subject Of Reality Series In Production At Discovery+

EXCLUSIVE: Discovery+ is currently under production on The Culpos (working title), a new reality series following model and social media star Olivia Culpo and her sisters Sophia and Aurora. The streamer will give fans an inside look at the trio as they navigate their lives, loves, and businesses together in Los Angeles when the show premieres later this year.

Having amassed over 5.1M followers across Instagram, Olivia Culpo has asserted herself as a force to be reckoned with across the fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment industries. Having grown up in Rhode Island alongside her tight-knit Italian family, she is now based in L.A. with her sisters Aurora and Sophia.

“These three sisters are not only incredibly stylish and savvy modern women, but they also carry a light-hearted sense of humor and vitalizing energy everywhere they go. Their joie de vivre is intoxicating and we can’t wait to introduce a new side to this undeniably charming family,” said Howard Lee, President of TLC Streaming and Network Originals.

The Culpos is produced by Propagate for Discovery+.