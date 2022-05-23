Okieriete Onaodowan To Play Title Role In AMC’s ‘Demascus’ Series

Station 19 alum Okieriete Onaodowan has been tapped to play the title role in AMC’s Demascus, a comedic sci-fi series from playwright Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm, Deadline has confirmed.
Desmascus, picked up in February as part of AMC’s straight-to-series development model, is executive produced by former Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul EP Mark Johnson, via his Gran Via Productions banner. The AMC Studios-produced series is expected to debut next year on both AMC and AMC+.
Created by Chisholm, Demascus follows Demascus (Onaodowan), a 33-year-old Black man on a mission of self-discovery and the burgeoning field of digital psychiatry that might be the key to defining his truest self. The series is a comedic, genre-fluid, coming-of-age story with a reality-bending premise that explores the gulf between Black male perspectives, while also attempting to answer Demascus’ personal question: “Who am I?”
American Crime’s Kirk Moore is showrunner with Myki Bajaj of Gran Via producing.
Onaodowan is known for his five-season run as Dean Miller on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy spinoff Station 19. He’ll next be seen as a series regular in Season 3 of Amazon’s Jack Ryan. He’s also known for the role of James Madison in the original Broadway cast of Hamilton.
The Hollywood Reporter was first to report Onaodowan’s casting.
