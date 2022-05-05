Odeya Rush, Eric Dane, Saffron Burrows & Ray Liotta To Star In ‘Dangerous Waters’ — Cannes Market

Odeya Rush, Eric Dane, Saffron Burrows and Ray Liotta are set to star in Dangerous Waters, from Blood And Money director John Barr.

The story, which is based on a script by Mark Jackson and a story by Barr, follows a sailing holiday which spirals out of control when a teenage daughter (Rush) uncovers the dark past of her mother’s new boyfriend.

The film is currently shooting in the Dominican Republic. It’s produced by Rio Luna Films’ Suza Horvat and Signature Films’ Marc Goldberg. Exec producers include Capstone Global’s Christian Mercuri and Signature’s Sarah Gabriel and Gareth Williams, as well as co-producers Brianna Johnson and Ben Jacques.

Capstone Global are handling worldwide sales and launching the project to buyers at Cannes this month.

The project is the second feature from Barr, who previously directed Blood And Money with Tom Berenger. The director was a cinematographer on projects including This Teacher, Once Upon A Time In Queens and American Bully.

Rush is represented by CAA, MGMT Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Shenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Dane is repped by CAA, Management 360 and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Burrows is repped by ICM, Berwick & Kovacik, and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman. Liotta is repped by The Gersh Agency, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Viewpoint. Barr is repped by Zero Gravity Management.