New ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Film Starring Margot Robbie In “Active Development” At Warner Bros; Jay Roach Will Direct

A new Ocean’s Eleven film starring Margot Robbie is in “active development” at Warner Bros., Deadline can confirm. Four-time Emmy winner Jay Roach (Bombshell) is looking to direct the pic, which is not yet greenlighted.

While we hear that the film scripted by Carrie Solomon will be set in Europe in the 1960s, further details with regard to its plot are being kept under wraps. Robbie and Tom Ackerly will produce for LuckyChap, alongside Roach and Michelle Graham for Everyman Pictures. Gary Ross, Olivia Milch and LuckyChap’s Josey McNamara will exec produce alongside Village Roadshow, which may also co-finance the project. Warner Bros. is eyeing a production start in spring of 2023.

Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh launched the Ocean’s heist franchise—based on the 1960 Rat Pack pic—with Ocean’s Eleven back in 2001. The film starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and Julia Roberts grossed over $450M worldwide, with its success spurring additional titles including Ocean’s Twelve (2004), Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) and 2018’s female-centric Ocean’s 8.

Robbie is currently in business with Warner Bros. as the star of their upcoming film Barbie from director Greta Gerwig. The actress will also be seen in upcoming films including David O. Russell’s Amsterdam, Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City and Justin Kurzel’s Ruin.

Roach recently directed the Fox News drama Bombshell, which brought Robbie her second Oscar nomination. The filmmaker behind the Meet the Parents and Austin Powers franchises is also known for helming titles including All the Way, Trumbo, The Campaign, Game Change, Dinner for Schmucks and Recount. Up next from the director is the series High Desert, which he helmed for Apple.

Robbie is represented by CAA, Management 360, Aran Michael Management in Australia and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Roach by WME, Mosaic and Behr Abramson Levy; and Solomon by UTA and Yorn, Levine, Barnes.