‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Will Air A Few Hours Earlier On Disney+ Than Originally Planned

Disney/Lucasfilm
There’s a new hope for fans eager to see the new Disney+ show Obi-Wan Kenobi, the latest spinoff in the Star Wars franchise.

West Coast viewers will now be able to see the first two episodes of the show at 9 PM PT. They were originally slated to be available at midnight. The news arrived in a tweet from the official “Star Wars” account.  .

“The time for @ObiWanKenobi has arrived… early,” the tweet reads. “Start streaming the first two episodes TONIGHT at 9 p.m. PT on @Disneyplus.”

Ewan McGregor is the the title character, reprising his film role. Set a decade after 2005’s Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan Kenobi  starts with Obi-Wan’s life in exile on Tatooine. Hayden Christensen is also back as Anakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vader.

