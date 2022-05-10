OAN Admits “No Widespread Voter Fraud By Election Workers” After Lawsuit Over Its Reporting

One America News Network broadcast a very quick segment Monday in which it reported flatly that “Georgia officials concluded that there was no widespread voter fraud by election workers who counted ballots at the State Farm Arena in November 2020.” Watch it below.

False claims of fraud against Georgia election workers were repeatedly “amplified” by former President Donald Trump’s then-lawyer Rudy Guiliani on the network last year, according to a defamation lawsuit filed December by Fulton County election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea Moss against One America News Network.

According to AP, the duo sued OAN, its owners and its chief White House correspondent in December over debunked claims that they committed fraud in order to alter the outcome of the election in Georgia. The lawsuit reportedly was settled last month, which may be the reason for Monday’s segment, which mentions them by name.

It continues: “The results of this investigation indicate that Ruby Freeman and Wandrea ‘Shaye’ Moss did not engage in ballot fraud or criminal misconduct. A legal matter with this network and the two election workers has been resolved to the mutual satisfaction of the parties through a fair and reasonable settlement.”

Ironically, the 30 second segment was immediately proceeded by three-plus minutes on Dinesh D’Souza’s movie about “possible election fraud.”