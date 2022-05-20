Former NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio To Run For Congress In Redrawn District

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday he plans to run for Congress in a redrawn district that includes his home base in Brooklyn.

De Blasio’s second mayoral term ended last year. He was briefly in the mix as a Democratic primary candidate in the 2020 presidential election and flirted with running for New York governor.

The pol announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination in the 10th Congressional District — covering a chunk of Manhattan and a piece of western Brooklyn – on Morning Joe.

Democratic Jerry Nadler represents 10th District now but will no longer live in there after maps were redrawn. If they stand he has said he’ll run in the 12th District currently represented by Carolyn Maloney. Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, has held his seat in the now truncated 10th District since 1992.

The Democratic primary is skedded for August 23.

De Blasio’s newly unveiled website says: “The only way to save our democracy is to be a part of it. That is why I am running for Congress in New York’s new 10th Congressional District. But I cannot do this alone. Please join me.”