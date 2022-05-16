‘Nostalgia’ Trailer: Pierfrancesco Favino Heads To Naples In Mario Martone’s Cannes Competition Title

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has your first look trailer at Cannes competition title Nostalgia, directed by Italian helmer Mario Martone.

The story follows Felice Lasco, played by Pierfrancesco Favino, who returns to Naples after living for many years in Egypt to visit his elderly mother whom he had left suddenly when he was still a boy. It’s his first time back since he left the bustling port city for Egypt some 40 years ago. When it becomes clear that Naples represents for him a life that is now lost and that he should return home as soon as possible to where he came from, he is pinned down by the invincible force of nostalgia.

The film, which is being sold by Italy’s True Colours, sees Martone return to the Cannes competition section 27 years after his adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s Troubling Love played on the Croisette in 1995. The Naples native also screened The Scent Of Blood in Directors’ Fortnight in 2004.

Nostalgia is based on the book of the same name by Ermanno Rea and was written by Martone with Ippolita Di Maio.

Additional cast include Francesco Di Leva, Tommaso Ragno and Aurora Quattrocchi. Picomedia, Mad Entertainment in association with Medusa Film It’s a co-production with Rosebud Entertainment Pictures. Film is set to be released in Italy via Medusa on May 25.

Check out the trailer above.