Norm Macdonald Has More Material To Share In Netflix Special, ‘Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special’

Norm Macdonald is going to have a last laugh.

Netflix has confirmed Macdonald will have a final, posthumous stand-up special on Netflix launching May 30. Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special, which he named, was self-taped in the comedian’s home.

The late comic, who died of cancer in September 2021, secretly recorded a run-through of a planned stand-up special shortly before his death.

Friend and fellow comedian David Spade broke the news Wednesday. Spade and a few other prominent comics have seen the footage of Macdonald’s last roundup.

“I definitely cried,” Spade stated on his Fly on the Wall podcast yesterday with Dana Carvey. They were all in attendance at a belated memorial service held last week at the Henry Fonda Theater in Los Angeles.

Spade said Macdonald recorded the rough take run-through alone while at home alone during the Covid-19 lockdowns..

“He just said, ‘You know, I keep trying to do my set,’ and he was getting weaker, which we didn’t know,” Spade said. “They keep shutting down theaters, and they wouldn’t let him go, so then he goes, ‘I’m just gonna run it once, just kind of say it out loud.’ “

The material was described as “classic Norm stuff.”

Spade said camera crews were on hand to record the Macdonald memorial, which made him believe that a documentary about Macdonald was in the works with Netflix. Macdonald previously hosted a talk show on the streamer..

“Norm worked so hard on a new hour of material and wanted it to be seen. While this version of Nothing Special was not originally meant to be the final product, Covid restrictions prevented him from filming in front of an audience. We want to make sure his fans see this very funny hour. He left this gift for all of us,” said Lori Jo Hoekstra, Norm’s long-time producing partner and executive producer of Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special.

Following the special is a bonus featurette with Adam Sandler, Conan O’Brien, Dave Chappelle, David Letterman, David Spade and Molly Shannon, who discuss their friend Norm. The conversation was taped earlier this month during a tribute to Norm at Netflix is a Joke: The Festival.