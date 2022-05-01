Noel Clarke Sues BAFTA For Defamation After UK Police Stop Investigating Sexual Harassment Claims

Actor Noel Clarke is suing BAFTA for defamation, following the Academy’s decision to suspend his membership following allegations of his sexual harassment and bullying.

The Sunday Times reports that the actor and writer filed his suit at London’s High Court last week.

BAFTA last year awarded Clarke (Bulletproof, Brotherhood) an award for outstanding contribution to British cinema, but made the decision to suspend the award after the Guardian newspaper published a report including claims by 20 women of abuse, bullying and harassment – all of which Clarke has denied.

His lawsuit comes after the Metropolitan Police’s decision last month to suspend their investigation into the allegations, saying they had “determined the information would not meet the threshold for a criminal investigation.”

In response to his lawsuit, a BAFTA spokesman said: “A year ago, BAFTA was transparent about what led to Mr Clarke’s award and membership being suspended following serious accusations of groping, harassment and bullying by 20 women published by The Guardian.

“We stand by our decision and are very surprised by the news he now wishes to sue the arts charity. If proceedings are served, we will of course defend ourselves.”

Clarke is also suing The Guardian Media Group, and Condé Nast, the owner of GQ magazine, which ran an interview with the two journalists who broke the story.