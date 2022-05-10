Nile Rodgers Will Be ‘Groovemaster’ At Central Park Roller Disco Bowing In June

Have you heard about the new dance craze? That was the first line to the 1978 disco hit “Le Freak” by Nile Rodgers and Bernard Edwards, who performed with a large cast as Chic.

Disco died soon after, but now it’s rising from the grave in a new immersive attraction debuting in New York City’s Central Park this summer.

The DiscOasis, as it’s called, is billed as “an immersive, musical, and theatrical roller disco experience.” It will bow at Central Park’s historic and iconic Wollman Rink on June 16 through October 1. The best news is Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer NileRodgers will ,preside as “Groovemaster” and music curator for the project.

The overall event is produced by Constellation Immersive in partnership with Live Nation, The DiscOasis offers daytime open skate sessions and nighttime immersive experiences.

The experience bowed in Los Angeles last year, but now returns to what many consider the birthplace of disco. ,

Rodgers certainly knows how get the party started. In addition to Chic, he’s worked with and produced Diana Ross, David Bowie, Madonna, Daft Punk, Duran Duran, Lady Gaga and more.

A cast of skate performers will bring The DiscOasis to life each evening with live performances, and beyond the rink, the DiscOasis will feature, a dance floor, local DJs performing, cafe, games, installations, photo booths, and more. A portion of the proceed will benefit the “We Are Family Foundation,” which supports cultural diversity and youths.