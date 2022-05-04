Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Joins Jennifer Garner In ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ Apple Limited Series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones) is set as the male lead opposite Jennifer Garner in Apple limited series The Last Thing He Told Me, based on Laura Dave’s bestselling novel. Angourie Rice also stars and Garner executive produces.

Created and adapted by Dave alongside series co-creator and Academy Award-winner Josh Singer (Spotlight), The Last Thing He Told Me follows Hannah (Garner), a woman who forms an unexpected relationship with her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter (Rice) while searching for the truth about why her husband, Owen (Coster-Waldau), has mysteriously disappeared.

The Last Thing He Told Me is produced for Apple by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, who optioned the book from Dave, and 20th Television. It will be executive produced by Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, as well as Garner, Dave and Singer. Olivia Newman (Where the Crawdads Sing) directs and serves as co-executive producer.

Emmy-nominated for his role as Jaime Lannister on Game of Thrones, Coster-Waldau recently starred in the film, Against the Ice, which he co-wrote and produced with his Il Kippers company. He was also an executive producer on the animated Danish documentary, Flee. Coster-Waldau is repped by WME and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.