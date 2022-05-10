Night, Inc. Launches Night Studios; Signs YouTube Head Of Unscripted Originals Alex Piper To Oversee

EXCLUSIVE: Talent management outfit Night, Inc. has launched a studio and signed former YouTube Head of Unscripted Originals Alex Piper to head it up.

Night said Piper will be “integral to the launch and introduction of the production company, spearheading its initiative for original content.”

The former Fox and NBC staffer has spent the past three years with YouTube where he led all efforts with creators to develop and produce unscripted programming, spanning formats and live entertainment events. YouTube is, however, moving out of the originals game following the departure of Susanne Daniels earlier this year.

Piper previously oversaw development of Fox’s special events and series including So You Think You Can Dance and Hell’s Kitchen and has also worked for Asylum Entertainment, NBC Sports and NBC Olympics.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the amazing team at Night Media to lead the launch of Night Studios, he said. “I believe we are incredibly well positioned to drive innovative content that will entertain, engage and inspire on a global scale.”

Night, Inc. represents some of the biggest digital creators in the world and operates a venture studio that incubates companies and a $20M venture capital fund. The studio will give the company an added dimension as it pushes into the original content space.