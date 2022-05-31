NHMC Reveals 2022 Series Script Writers Program Cohorts

The National Hispanic Media Coalition has revealed its cohorts of participants in its 2022 Series Scriptwriters Program.

Ten Latinx writers nationwide were selected for a 7-week intense writers lab where at the conclusion of the program, writers will have developed a half-hour or hour-long original series pilot, which they will pitch to industry leaders including NHMC’s partners at The Walt Disney Company and NBC.

They include:

Andrew Ruiz – Screenwriter, Filmmaker, and Educator – Los Angeles, CA

Angela Treviño – Television Writer – Los Angeles, CA

Dominic Abeyta – Screenwriter – Los Angeles, CA

Edwin Alexis Gómez – Queer Nicaraguan-American Writer, Director, Producer, and Actor – Los Angeles, CA

Elisha Miranda-Ramirez – Puerto Rican Gen X Writer, Director, Producer, and Professor- Orange County, CA

Marcos Antonio Rodriguez – Award-Winning Playwright – New York, NY

Melanie Martinez – Film & Television Writer – New York, NY

Miguel Ramirez – Salvadoran-American Filmmaker – Los Angeles, CA

Natalie Torres – Nonbinary Latine Writer – San Antonio, Texas

Sofia Quintero – Gen-X Afro-Latina Screenwriter and Novelist – New York, NY

“We at NHMC are thrilled to continue the legacy of the Series Scriptwriters Program by welcoming the 2022 Cohort,” Brenda Castillo, President and CEO, National Hispanic Media Coalition said in a statement. “Through our program, we want to send a message to Latinx communities that their stories can and will make it onto a screen, big or small. By connecting writers from our program with key networks, we’ll help the industry realize that we have stories to tell that will resonate with everyone.”

Academy Award-winning producer Yvett Merino (Encanto) will kick off a virtual event Tuesday night honoring this year’s cohort and lending her support for the program.

“There are so many brilliant ideas trapped in the minds of talented Latinx writers who haven’t gotten their chance. I’m proud to support these creatives in their journey, building bridges to writers’ rooms and boardrooms for Latinx talent across the industry,” Merino shared. “These writers are the next generation – not only telling stories for our community to relate to and enjoy, but to also elevate and uplift Latinx communities nationwide.”