Chris Stirewalt, Former Fox News Politics Editor, Joins NewsNation

Chris Stirewalt, who was a veteran politics editor at Fox News until he was let go in the aftermath of the 2020 election, is joining NewsNation, Nexstar’s non-partisan news venture.

Stirewalt will “provide balanced and accurate political analysis throughout the election season,” NewsNation said in announcing the hire, adding that it also had established a broadcast partnership with Decision Desk HQ for election data and polling results.

Stirewalt was dropped from Fox News in January 2021, in what the network said was a restructuring. But Stirewalt later wrote that he was fired from the network after defending the Fox News decision desk’s call of Arizona for Joe Biden on Election Night, the first major signal that then-President Donald Trump would lose his bid for re-election. That triggered a backlash against the network by Trump and his supporters.

Since then, Stirewalt has been outspoken about the nature of cable news and its push to stir anger in viewers, and he’s authored an upcoming book, Broken News: Why the Media Rage Machine Divides America and How to Fight Back, to be published in August.

“The 2022 midterms are drawing massive interest from voters, so there’s a tremendous need for analysis and forecasting that isn’t addled with partisan agendas,” Stirewalt said in a statement.

NewsNation has hired a number of veterans from major cable news networks, including Leland Vittert, a former Fox News correspondent and anchor who now is among NewsNation’s primetime hosts; George Will, who had been a commentator for MSNBC and NBC News, Fox News and ABC News, joined in January. Other hires include Dan Abrams and Ashleigh Banfield, both of whom host primetime shows.

Stirewalt also has worked as political editor for The Washington Examiner and as politics editor for the Charleston Daily Mail and West Virginia Media.

NewsNation launched in fall 2020 with a three-hour evening newscast. But it has been expanding into other dayparts, including a morning bloc and late- and early-evening newscasts.