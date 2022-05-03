Newen To Launch Sales On ‘Whitney’ Director Kevin Macdonald’s John Galliano Feature In Cannes

Newen Studios’ upcoming John Galliano feature doc from Oscar-winning One Day in September and Whitney director Kevin Macdonald will be launched to buyers at Cannes’ Marché du Film later this month.

The project is one of the first to come as a result of financier Anton’s increased €50M ($56.6M) investment in the producer-distributor, which merged with TF1 in 2020 and is expanding into new genres. The project is fully financed by TF1 Studio with with the support of Anton Capital and Condé Nast Entertainment is also producing.

Since the Anton injection, Newen is currently in production with VRT/Arte’s Lost Luggage and is distributing the likes of DNA and The Promise via distribution arm Newen Connect.

Targeting 2023 release, the Galliano film will be launched during Cannes, with Macdonald presenting to buyers, and Newen said it is “perfectly in line with the strategy and ambition of the Newen Studios group and its subsidiaries.”

Galliano is a British fashion designer who was the head designer of French fashion companies Givenchy, Christian Dior and his own label John Galliano from 1988 to 2011. The 61-year-old, who was born in Gibraltar, is currently Creative Director of Maison Margiela and has been named British Designer of the Year four times.

Director Macdonald won an Oscar for 1999’s One Day in September and has since been behind Oscar-nominated historical feature The Last King of Scotland and Whitney Houston doc Whitney. Most recently, Deadline revealed exclusively he was behind ITV climate doc It Takes a Flood and he is also directing The Iceman starring Joseph Fiennes as larger-than-life athlete Wim Hof.