Newen Studios-Owned iZen Launches Spanish Investigative Docs Producer CAPA Spain With Journalist Tomás Ocaña

Philippe Levasseur, Head of Newen Studios International said: “Having Tomás join us is an honor and a big step in our expansion strategy in the documentary field. His talent and creativity are a great match with the values of CAPA and Newen Studios. His experience in Spain and in LatAm will also help us extend our reach to those key territories.”

Newen already operates French subsidiary CAPA, which has produced several high profile investigative docs.

Jose Velasco, President of iZen: “What better combination than CAPA’s more than 30 years of experience with the enthusiasm and strength of one of the brightest young talents in today’s journalism: Tomás Ocaña. iZen, part of the Newen Group, enters this new adventure by joining our activity in the United Kingdom, — Storyboard Studios together with Natalie Humphreys — to confirm the commitment to factual and documentary, with the world as a market.”